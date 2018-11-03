Kim Kardashian West posts throwback snap to wish sister Kendall happy birthday

3rd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Supermodel Kendall has turned 23.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West has wished her sister Kendall Jenner a happy birthday by posting a throwback snap of the pair together.

The image, on Twitter, showed Kendall, who has turned 23, as a baby on her older sister’s lap.

“Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner. I’ve never met a sweeter or prettier human being and someone who has so much fun in life!

“I hope you get everything you’ve ever dreamed of for your birthday because you deserve it! I’m so happy you are my sister. I love you,” her sister wrote.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner was recently among the stars of the fashion world walking the runway for Burberry at London Fashion Week (Ian West/PA)

Kendall was recently among the stars of the fashion world walking the runway for Burberry at London Fashion Week.

She previously revealed she took a break from the catwalk because she was on the “verge of a mental breakdown”.

She told Love Magazine she stayed away from fashion shows in Europe and New York City in 2017 due to concerns over her mental health.

© Press Association 2018

