Spice Girls rumoured to be revealing 2019 UK reunion tour without Posh on Monday

3rd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

They last performed together at the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012.

London Olympic Games - Day 16

The Spice Girls are reportedly set to reveal they are reuniting for a UK stadium tour in 2019 – but without Victoria Beckham.

According to The Sun, the band have recorded a video message that will be broadcast on Bonfire Night, ahead of an appearance on Jonathan Ross’s chat show the following Saturday.

Victoria Beckham
The Spice Girls will reportedly reunite without Victoria Beckham (Chris Radburn/PA)

The Spice Girls, formed in 1994 and one of the most successful acts of the decade, have not performed together since the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012.

They are said to be returning as a four-piece, with Scary Spice Melanie Brown, Baby Spice Emma Bunton, Ginger Spice Geri Horner and Sporty Spice Melanie Chisholm ready to tour without Posh Spice Beckham.

She is reportedly focusing on her fashion business. The Spice Girls performed as a four-piece for two years after Geri quit the band in 1998.

The group went on hiatus in 2000, after recording their third album, Forever, and are best known for their hits including Wannabe, 2 Become 1 and Spice Up Your Life.

In July, Brown confirmed they would reunite this year.

© Press Association 2018

