Alec Baldwin denies punching man in the face over parking dispute

3rd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

He was arrested in New York.

British Comedy Awards 2008 - London

Alec Baldwin has denied punching a man in the face over a parking dispute in New York.

The actor has been charged with assault and harassment after he was arrested over the alleged incident outside his home in Manhattan’s West Village on Friday.

Saturday Night Live star Baldwin, 60, was released two hours later and is expected to appear in court on November 26.

In a statement tweeted from the official Twitter account of his and wife Hilaria’s foundation, Baldwin denied the allegations.

He said: “Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much.

“I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.

“Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true.”

Police said Baldwin claimed he had a family member holding the spot when a man driving a station wagon pulled up and took it.

Officials say the men were arguing and pushing each other before the 60-year-old Baldwin punched the other man.

The 49-year-old station wagon driver was taken to a hospital with jaw pain.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Aldi release first look at new ADORABLE Kevin the Carrot Christmas ad

X Factor star RUSHED to hospital following familys TERRIFYING caravan fire
X Factor star RUSHED to hospital following familys TERRIFYING caravan fire

[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction this week
[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction this week

Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Penneys have party season sorted with this STUNNING dress

[PIC] Penneys have party season sorted with this STUNNING dress
[PIC] Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright announce their STUNNING engagement

[PIC] Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright announce their STUNNING engagement
Mum drops FIVE dress sizes in her sleep with an app she listened to on her commute

Mum drops FIVE dress sizes in her sleep with an app she listened to on her commute
Love Island star RUSHED to hospital with sepsis

Love Island star RUSHED to hospital with sepsis
Love Island star RUSHED to hospital with sepsis

[WATCH] Aldi release first look at new ADORABLE Kevin the Carrot Christmas ad