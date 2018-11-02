Alec Baldwin charged after altercation over New York parking spot

2nd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actor will appear in court later this month on assault and harassment charges.

People Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin has been charged with assault and harassment after he was arrested for allegedly striking a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside the actor’s New York City home.

Baldwin was taken into custody on Friday afternoon in Manhattan’s West Village neighbourhood.

He was released two hours later and a court appearance has been scheduled for November 26.

Actor Alec Baldwin will appear in court later this month (Julie Jacobson/AP)

Baldwin did not comment as he walked past reporters and photographers to a waiting vehicle.

Police said Baldwin claimed he had a family member holding the spot when a man driving a station wagon pulled up and took it.

Officials say the men were arguing and pushing each other before the 60-year-old Baldwin punched the other man.

The 49-year-old station wagon driver was taken to a hospital with jaw pain.

