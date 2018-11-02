Andrea Bocelli delivers first number one classical album in 20 years

The Italian singer collaborates with the likes of Ed Sheeran and his son Matteo on his new album.

Andrea Bocelli has achieved his first UK number album with his new record Si, which is also the first classical album to top the charts in 20 years.

The Italian tenor’s new album is the first classical number one album since the Titanic film soundtrack by James Horner reached the chart summit in early 1998, according to the Official Charts Company.

Si is Bocelli’s first album of new material in 14 years, and includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and his son Matteo.

Bocelli, 60, told OfficialCharts.com: “Life never ceases to amaze. I would never have imagined achieving this, even in a country that welcomed me from the very beginning.

“Yet beyond the numbers and the charts, what really counts is the affection of an audience – the handshakes, the smiles, the applause.

“My heartfelt thanks to all those people who wanted to reward my latest effort. A big thank you also on behalf of my little, great Matteo who, these days, has been living by my side – an indescribable experience.”

Official Charts Company chief executive Martin Talbot said: “Andrea Bocelli has long been a phenomenon in classical music, but that is cemented by this week’s incredible success of his new album.

“For Andrea to find himself right competing at the top of the Official Albums Chart, especially at such a competitive time of year, indicates that he is more popular than ever and truly established as one of the UK’s favourite artists.”

Bocelli’s album has knocked last week’s chart-topper, the A Star Is Born soundtrack by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, into second place.

Queen’s soundtrack to Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has climbed two places to number three this week, while the soundtrack for The Greatest Showman is in fourth place.

Tom Odell has scored his third top five album with new record Jubilee Road, which has entered the charts in fifth place.

Over on the Official Singles Chart, Gaga and Cooper’s Shallow from A Star Is Born has retained the number one spot for the second week.

Woman Like Me by Little Mix featuring Nicki Minaj has climbed from number six to number two, while Promises by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith is at number three.

Funky Friday by David and Fredo is at number four this week, and Happier by Marshmello featuring Bastille rounds off the top five.

