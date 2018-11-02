[PIC] Alfonso Ribeiro announces wife's pregnancy on Instagram with ADORABLE snap

2nd Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actor and presenter posted a family photo on Instagram.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Alfonso Ribeiro has announced the expected arrival of his third child with wife Angela Unkrich in an adorable family photo.

The actor and Strictly Come Dancing guest judge posted a photo of his wife and two sons on Instagram to announce the news that another baby is on the way.

His children can be seen posing with fake baby bumps, while their mother stands behind them with a real bump of her own.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Guess which bump is already kicking?? Baby Ribeiro due Spring 2019 #babyontheway @mrsangelaribeiro1

A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on

Ribeiro, 47, posted alongside the image: “Guess which bump is already kicking?? Baby Ribeiro due Spring 2019.”

The former Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star and winner of Dancing With The Stars has two sons with Unkrich, Alfonso Lincoln Jr and Anders Reyn.

He also has a daughter, Sienna, with ex-wife Robin Stapler.

Ribeiro recently stepped in for Bruno Tonioli on Strictly, having experience of dancing from his time on the US equivalent, which he won in 2014.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

'Midaxi' skirts are big news for autumn - here's how to style this tricky trend

Mel B takes MASSIVE swipe at Victoria Beckham with her Halloween costume
Mel B takes MASSIVE swipe at Victoria Beckham with her Halloween costume

[PIC] Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright announce their STUNNING engagement
[PIC] Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright announce their STUNNING engagement

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning

Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning
These SEVEN Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders in October

These SEVEN Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders in October
Murder probe after man dies of stab wounds

Murder probe after man dies of stab wounds
Mum drops FIVE dress sizes in her sleep with an app she listened to on her commute

Mum drops FIVE dress sizes in her sleep with an app she listened to on her commute
Mum drops FIVE dress sizes in her sleep with an app she listened to on her commute

'Midaxi' skirts are big news for autumn - here's how to style this tricky trend