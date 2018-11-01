Ridley Scott working on Gladiator sequel - report

1st Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The original hit film bagged five Oscars and was a global success.

Ridley Scott

Sir Ridley Scott is working on a sequel to his hit 2000 film Gladiator, according to reports.

The director is said to be moving forward with a follow-up to the epic historical drama film, which won five Oscars, including best picture and best actor for lead star Russell Crowe.

According to American entertainment website Deadline, sources have said the film will focus on the continuing story of Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen in the original film.

Alien: Covenant Premiere – London
Sir Ridley Scott (Ian West/PA)

Crowe’s character Maximus was killed at the end of Gladiator, but he left an impression on the young Lucius for avenging his own family.

Lucius was also the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s character Commodus, who fought Maximus in a showdown in the Colosseum.

While the original film was made by DreamWorks, Deadline’s report suggests that Paramount will develop the project.

Screenwriter Peter Craig, whose credits include the Hunger Games films and the forthcoming Top Gun sequel, is said to be lined up for the Gladiator sequel.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction today
[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction today

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

These SEVEN Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders in October

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

There's a rise in men getting penis fillers for cosmetic reasons, but is it safe?

There's a rise in men getting penis fillers for cosmetic reasons, but is it safe?
Call for greater public awareness after Dublin baby girl dies from common virus

Call for greater public awareness after Dublin baby girl dies from common virus

Mum drops FIVE dress sizes in her sleep with an app she listened to on her commute

Mum drops FIVE dress sizes in her sleep with an app she listened to on her commute
Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted 16-year-old model, according to lawsuit

Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted 16-year-old model, according to lawsuit
Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted 16-year-old model, according to lawsuit

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering