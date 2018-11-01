Tory MP stuck on train temporarily leaves Question Time a panellist short

1st Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The show, airing on BBC One at 10.45 pm, was being filmed in Clacton-on-Sea.

David Dimbleby steps down as host of Question Time

The BBC’s flagship political debate programme faced going on air with a reduced line-up after a Conservative MP got stuck on a train.

Liz Truss tweeted that she would be unable to make it to the studios in time after a trespasser on the line curtailed her service.

But at the last minute the Conservative MP for Clacton, Giles Watling, stepped in to fill the empty seat as the show was being filmed in the Essex town.

Ms Truss, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, had tweeted: “Very sorry not be able to make @bbcquestiontime tonight.

“Stuck on a train due a trespasser on the line. Was looking forward to talking about our Budget tax cuts and boost for business.”

She added the hashtag #audienceofnone.

The show airs on BBC One at 10.45pm.

The other panellists who made it safely to the recording included Kate Andrews, of the Institute of Economic Affairs, comedian Shappi Khorsandi, journalist Anne McElvoy and Labour MP Andy McDonald.

David Dimbleby has announced he will be quitting the show after 25 years in the presenter’s chair.

