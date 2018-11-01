Keira Knightley and Ellie Bamber nail fairytail chic at Nutcracker premiere

The stars were out in force at the premiere of the new Disney film, based on Tchaikovsky's ballet.

Keira Knightley and Ellie Bamber looked sensational in saccharine fairytale-inspired outfits at the European premiere of their new film The Nutcracker And The Four Realms.

Knightley, who plays the Sugar Plum Fairy in Disney’s new version of the classic Nutcracker story, wowed in a layered white gown with a cut-out effect across it.

Mackenzie Foy and Keira Knightley (David Parry/PA)

The frothy gown included gold detailing across the middle, a sugary pink belt and was cut low, showing off Knightley’s shoulders.

The actress, 33, completed the dazzling look for the London event with her hair scraped back into a simple style, bold red lipstick and sparkling earrings.

Bamber opted for a head-turner of a frock – a short, glittering number with a frou-frou feathered short skirt, a nod at the Nutcracker’s ballet element.

Ellie Bamber (David Parry/PA)

The 21-year-old Nocturnal Animals star, who plays Louise in the new Disney film, finished her ensemble with sparkling jewellery and a slick of bright pink lipstick.

Also at the premiere was Mackenzie Foy, who stars as lead character Clara in the new film, based on ETA Hoffmann’s 1816 story The Nutcracker And The Mouse King, which also inspired the ballet featuring music by Tchaikovsky.

Foy, 17, looked sweet in a candyfloss pink dress with polka dots across it.

Misty Copeland (David Parry/PA)

Ballet dancer Misty Copeland, who also stars in the film, went against the grain for her red carpet attire.

She clashed with her co-stars in a black dress with an asymmetric hemline and low-cut front.

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms is released in UK cinemas on November 2.

© Press Association 2018