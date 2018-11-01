Tory MP stuck on train leaves Question Time a panellist short

Liz Truss failed to make it to filming in Clacton-on-Sea.

The BBC’s flagship political debate programme had a reduced line-up after a Conservative MP got stuck on a train and missed the show.

Liz Truss tweeted that she would be unable to make it to the studios in time owing to a trespasser on a railway line that had curtailed her service.

Very sorry not be able to make @bbcquestiontime tonight. Stuck on a train due a trespasser on the line. Was looking forward to talking about our Budget tax cuts and boost for business. #AudienceOfNone — Liz Truss (@trussliz) November 1, 2018

The show, airing on BBC One at 10.45 pm, was being filmed in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, this week.

The other panellists who made it safely to the recording include Kate Andrews, of the Institute of Economic Affairs, comedian Shappi Khorsandi, journalist Anne McElvoy and Labour MP Andy McDonald.

