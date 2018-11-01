Amanda Abbington eyes role of Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who nemesis

The Sherlock star also said there may be a 'couple of years to wait' for a new series of the crime drama.

Amanda Abbington has said she would like to play Jodie’s Whittaker’s nemesis in Doctor Who.

The actress, who played spy Mary Morstan in the BBC’s Sherlock opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, said she was angling to play a female enemy much like The Master, played most recently by John Simm and Michelle Gomez in the sci-fi series.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Collars And Coats event for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home at Battersea Evolution in London, Abbington hailed Whittaker as the first female Doctor.

Amanda Abbington arrives at Battersea Evolution (Victoria Jones/PA)

The 44-year-old told the Press Association: “I love Jodie Whittaker and I love the fact she’s a female Doctor.

“I’m trying to become her next nemesis. I’m trying to put it out there to be her enemy. I’m working on the publicity at the moment, actually. Fingers crossed.”

Asked whether a new series of Sherlock was on the horizon, she said: “I don’t know. I’m not sure at the moment. It’s not looking likely at the moment, or for the foreseeable future.

“Steven (Moffat) and Mark (Gatiss) are working on a Dracula adaptation and the boys are off doing stuff. So never say never with them, but it could be a couple of years.”

Abbington will next appear in TV comedy The Queen And I alongside comedian David Walliams. The programme will air over Christmas on Sky One.

She said of her co-star: “He’s amazing. He’s very sweet and he’s funny, and made me laugh a lot. He’s great. He’s a good laugh.”

