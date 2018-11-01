Julia Roberts gushes over husband Danny Moder: We have some kind of alchemy

1st Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The actress gave a rare insight into her marriage during a chat with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder

Julia Roberts has called her husband Danny Moder her “favourite human” and “the best decision” she ever made.

The Hollywood star opened up about her marriage during a discussion with actress Gwyneth Paltrow on the latter’s Goop podcast, sharing a rare insight into her personal life.

Roberts, 51, said the first “real seismic shift” in her life was meeting cameraman and cinematographer Moder nearly 20 years ago, and that marrying him made her realise “my life will never be the same again in the most indescribable way”.

“It’s some kind of alchemy,” she said of her relationship with Moder, with whom she has three children.

“He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favourite human. I’m more into what he has to say or his point of view than anybody.

“We’re so lucky in that way, we just really, really like each other and we enjoy each other’s company.”

The Oscar-winning star added: “We are so fortunate that there’s some kind of inexplicable harmony to the way we do things. We do things differently, we are different humans, but there’s something together that just makes all the sense in the world.”

Roberts said that meeting him was the first time she “really felt I had ownership of my destiny”, and added: “I’ve never said that before, to examine it like that.

“He truly is the best decision I ever made in my life, to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder.”

Roberts was previously married to country singer Lyle Lovett from 1993 until 1995, and was known for high-profile romances with the likes of Benjamin Bratt, Matthew Perry and Kiefer Sutherland.

Moder was married when he met Roberts on the set of her 2000 film The Mexican, but he later divorced and married Roberts in 2002.

They welcomed twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004, and son Henry in 2007.

Roberts, who stars in new psychological thriller series Homecoming on Amazon, also told Paltrow about how lucky she felt to be able to take three years off work after having the twins.

She said that after working solidly for 18 years, she “felt I had earned that time to do whatever I wanted with these new people in our house”.

But she added: “As much as I felt I had earned it, I knew from my other friends that I was experiencing an incredible luxury.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction today
[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction today

Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted 16-year-old model, according to lawsuit
Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted 16-year-old model, according to lawsuit

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Call for greater public awareness after Dublin baby girl dies from common virus

Call for greater public awareness after Dublin baby girl dies from common virus

Mum-of-nine to wed her toyboy lodger-turned-lover - who is younger than three of her kids

Mum-of-nine to wed her toyboy lodger-turned-lover - who is younger than three of her kids
There's a rise in men getting penis fillers for cosmetic reasons, but is it safe?

There's a rise in men getting penis fillers for cosmetic reasons, but is it safe?
[BREAKING] Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning

[BREAKING] Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning
[BREAKING] Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland