Stephen Merchant desperate to track down must-have toy in BBC Christmas comedy

1st Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The Extras star is on the hunt for Sparklehoof the Unicorn Princess alongside Asim Chaudry in Click & Collect.

Rakuten TV Empire Awards 2018 - London

Stephen Merchant has signed up to star in a new BBC Christmas comedy.

Click & Collect will feature Merchant and Asim Chaudhry as mismatched neighbours driving across the country.

Extras star Merchant plays a father on a journey to pick up Sparklehoof the Unicorn Princess, “the one toy” that will make his daughter’s “Christmas dreams come true”.

Asim Chaudhry
Asim Chaudhry (Ian West/PA)

Merchant said of the comedy film, to air on BBC One this Christmas: “Every year, my family watch the big Christmas TV specials and my dad falls asleep halfway through.

“This year, I’m very excited to be starring in a big Christmas TV special that my dad can fall asleep halfway through.”

People Just Do Nothing actor Chaudhry said: “I’ve been a huge fan of Stephen’s work for many years so it’s a dream to be working with him.

“I’m also over the moon about the fact that my 10-year-old sister can finally watch something I’m in that’s family-friendly and wholesome.’”

BBC comedy commissioning controller Shane Allen said: “Stephen and Asim are absolutely knockout together in a script bursting with comic incident, hilarity and heart. It’s a family comedy treat for your Christmas stocking.”

The comedy has been penned by Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf.

