[PIC] Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright announce their STUNNING engagement

The former footballer and Towie star shared photos from a trip to Abu Dhabi.

Rio Ferdinand and his reality TV star girlfriend Kate Wright have got engaged.

The couple shared photographs taken on the helipad of the St Regis Hotel atop the Nation Towers in Abu Dhabi.

The images show the pair embracing and dressed in white against a bright skyline.

They announced the news on Instagram, with Ferdinand writing: “She said yes” followed by a ring and heart emoji.

He added: “How these 3 kids kept it a secret I’ll never know.”

His three children, Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10, and Tia, seven, who he had with his ex-wife, look on.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Wright wrote: “The perfect end to our holiday … How could the answer not be yes.”

Ferdinand spoke about his relationship with Wright for the first time on ITV’s This Morning in October 2017.

The former Manchester United footballer has said how having a female figure in the lives of his children has helped them.

Ex-England captain Ferdinand’s wife Rebecca died aged 34 in 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.





© Press Association 2018