[PIC] Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright announce their STUNNING engagement

1st Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The former footballer and Towie star shared photos from a trip to Abu Dhabi.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 - London

Rio Ferdinand and his reality TV star girlfriend Kate Wright have got engaged.

The couple shared photographs taken on the helipad of the St Regis Hotel atop the Nation Towers in Abu Dhabi.

The images show the pair embracing and dressed in white against a bright skyline.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

She said yes 💍 ❤️ How these 3 kids kept it a secret I’ll never know 🤷🏽‍♂️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on

They announced the news on Instagram, with Ferdinand writing: “She said yes” followed by a ring and heart emoji.

He added: “How these 3 kids kept it a secret I’ll never know.”

His three children, Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10, and Tia, seven, who he had with his ex-wife, look on.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Wright wrote: “The perfect end to our holiday … How could the answer not be yes.”

Ferdinand spoke about his relationship with Wright for the first time on ITV’s This Morning in October 2017.

The former Manchester United footballer has said how having a female figure in the lives of his children has helped them.

Ex-England captain Ferdinand’s wife Rebecca died aged 34 in 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Call for greater public awareness after Dublin baby girl dies from common virus

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction today
[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction today

Mum-of-nine to wed her toyboy lodger-turned-lover - who is younger than three of her kids

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!
[BREAKING] Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning

[BREAKING] Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning
[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
There's a rise in men getting penis fillers for cosmetic reasons, but is it safe?

There's a rise in men getting penis fillers for cosmetic reasons, but is it safe?
There's a rise in men getting penis fillers for cosmetic reasons, but is it safe?

Call for greater public awareness after Dublin baby girl dies from common virus