I am back: Katie Price responds following arrest and bankruptcy threat

Katie Price has claimed “I am back” following a recent arrest and the looming risk of bankruptcy.

The former glamour model and reality TV star, once estimated to be worth about £40 million, has made a bid to avoid bankruptcy.

She was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in early October and has been given a chance to settle her debts with HMRC.

Price has said that “this is now my time” and that she now understands herself after recent controversies which saw her hit “rock bottom”.

The mother-of-five has announced that her reality TV show, Katie Price: My Crazy Life, will return to TV screens.

She has spoken and posted her Instagram account saying she wishes to tell her side of the numerous stories which have launched her into the headlines in recent weeks.

Price, 40, said: “Things have really hit rock bottom since the last series of My Crazy Life a few months ago.

“But the only way is up. It’s time to get my life back on track and be the best mum in the world for my kids. I’m excited to get back to doing what I love and to tell my side of the story.”

She has taken to Instagram with a post saying “one of the risks of being silent is that people fill your silence with their interpretation”.

In a message alongside her Instagram post, she wrote: “I have my own story. I am not perfect. I am healing. I am learning everyday. I am a real person. I have feelings.

“I am doing the best I can do. I am being the best person and mother I can be. I have taken the time I needed to understand myself. This is now my time. I am back.”

Her reality TV series will return to Quest Red on November 12 and will follow Price dealing with a difficult few months.





© Press Association 2018