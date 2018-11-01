Still Game characters to bow out with final live stage show

1st Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The show at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow will run over three days in September 2019.

Still Game returns

The cast of Still Game will reunite for a last live stage show to retire the characters once the final television series finishes.

The ninth and final series of the show, first created by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, will air on BBC One in spring 2019.

It will feature a host of guest appearances from the likes of Martin Compston, Midge Ure and Amy Macdonald.

Kiernan and Hemphill have now announced they will also retire the characters from the live stage following a third and final theatre run at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Still Game: The Final Farewell, a brand new show, runs at the venue from Friday September 27 to Sunday September 29 2019, with five shows across the three days.

The show, featuring the characters Jack and Victor, made its television debut in 2002 and ran until 2007, returning in 2016 after a nine-year gap.

The new series aired in autumn 2016 with consistent viewing figures of around 3.4 million and a Scottish audience share ranging from 54% up to 61.4%.

Tickets for the live show go on sale at 10am on Friday November 2.

© Press Association 2018

