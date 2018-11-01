Mel B takes Halloween swipe at Victoria Beckham at star-studded party in NY

Celebrities pulled out all the stops when it came to creating their spook-tacular looks for Halloween.

Mel B appeared to have a dig at her Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham as she and her friend dressed up as Posh and Becks for Halloween.

The singer, known as Scary Spice and whose real name is Melanie Brown, wore a mask of Victoria’s face and was accompanied by her friend, hairdresser Gary Madatyan, who wore an LA Galaxy football shirt to impersonate footballer David.

The America’s Got Talent judge also held a sign reading: ‘No I am not going on tour’, a reference to earlier reports that all of the original band members, excluding Victoria, would be going on tour this year.

Mel B joined other A-listers at model Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party in New York.

Klum, 45, is known for pushing the boat out when it comes to her outfit and this year she turned heads after being transformed into Fiona from Shrek.

Heidi Klum, left, and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz dressed as Shrek and Princess Fiona for her 19th annual Halloween party at Lavo New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She posted videos to social media showing her having a prosthetic face and green paint applied. Her rumoured boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, dressed as Shrek.

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o stood out from the crowd in an outfit inspired by 1990s classic film Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone.

Actress Lupita Nyong’o attends Heidi Klum’s Halloween party (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The 35-year-old channelled the character of Dionne Davenport by wearing a black and white patterned ensemble.

Nyong’o topped the look off with a ’90s-era brick mobile phone.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris arrived with his husband, David Burtka.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, left, and husband David Burtka arrive for the festivities (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

How I Met Your Mother star Harris dressed as Zorro, while professional chef Burtka wore a long black wig and fake moustache and carried a replica sword.

American fashion designer Zac Posen arrived as Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka, complete with blond wig and purple coat from the classic 1971 film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

Designer Zac Posen was also among the guests at Heidi Klum’s party (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Celebrities also marked the day in Los Angeles, with Kim Kardashian West donning various looks.

She turned heads by dressing up as a Victoria’s Secret Angel alongside her famous sisters earlier in the day and then changed into another outfit in the evening.

She wore a platinum blonde wig complete with furry hat and heavy blue eye shadow as she stepped into the shoes of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

Guess who pic.twitter.com/LRD9BN2M6K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

The look was completed with a fake barbed wire tattoo on her arm, similar to Anderson.

Kourtney Kardashian looked to the modern day for inspiration, wearing a long, blonde ponytail, thigh-high boots and distinctive eyelash make-up to complete the Ariana Grande look.

The mother-of-three shared a picture of the costume to Instagram, captioning it “God is a woman”, the title of a recent Grande song.

