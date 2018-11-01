Chrissy Teigen dresses up as the Queen for Halloween

1st Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Sophie Turner, Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake also donned costumes.

The 89th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Chrissy Teigen wished a “Happy Halloween” to her “loyal subjects” as she dressed up as the Queen.

She and husband John Legend posed as royalty and posted their outfits on Instagram.

 
 
 
🇬🇧👸🤴🏽🇬🇧

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

“Happy Halloween to our loyal subjects,” the model said in a video of the couple.

The celebrations also saw Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner take inspiration from The Addams Family.

 
 
 
Happy Halloween from Morticia and Gomez Addams

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

“Happy Halloween from Morticia and Gomez Addams,” she wrote.

Singer Justin Bieber gave his pet dog superpowers for Halloween.

 
 
 
Esther is SUPER DOG FOR HALLOWEEN

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin Timberlake made it a family affair with wife Jessica Biel and their son, Silas.

 
 
 
Out here fighting crime in these streets.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

 
 
 
They got candy? LEGO!

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

 
 
 
Halloween 2018

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

And Kim Kardashian dressed up like a Victoria’s Secret Angel just in time for the event.



[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!
Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

