Chrissy Teigen dresses up as the Queen for Halloween

Sophie Turner, Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake also donned costumes.

Chrissy Teigen wished a “Happy Halloween” to her “loyal subjects” as she dressed up as the Queen.

She and husband John Legend posed as royalty and posted their outfits on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram 🇬🇧👸🤴🏽🇬🇧 A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 31, 2018 at 10:51pm PDT

“Happy Halloween to our loyal subjects,” the model said in a video of the couple.

The celebrations also saw Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner take inspiration from The Addams Family.

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween from Morticia and Gomez Addams A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 31, 2018 at 10:47pm PDT

“Happy Halloween from Morticia and Gomez Addams,” she wrote.

Singer Justin Bieber gave his pet dog superpowers for Halloween.

View this post on Instagram Esther is SUPER DOG FOR HALLOWEEN A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 31, 2018 at 4:18pm PDT

Justin Timberlake made it a family affair with wife Jessica Biel and their son, Silas.

View this post on Instagram Out here fighting crime in these streets. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram They got candy? LEGO! A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Halloween 2018 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 31, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT

And Kim Kardashian dressed up like a Victoria’s Secret Angel just in time for the event.





© Press Association 2018