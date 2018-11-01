Keira Knightley to attend Nutcracker premiere

1st Nov 18 | Entertainment News

She will be joined by Richard E. Grant and Matthew Macfadyen.

Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2018 - London

Keira Knightley, Richard E Grant and Matthew Macfadyen will take a spin round the red carpet for the premiere of The Nutcracker And The Four Realms.

They will be joined by ballerina Misty Copeland, Mackenzie Foy, Ellie Bamber and Omid Djalili for the European gala at the Vue cinema in Westfield, White City.

The film is based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 story, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, which also inspired the ballet featuring music by Tchaikovsky.

Foy plays Clara, a 14-year-old with a penchant for science, who is given a music box and then disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world where she meets the regents who preside over the realms.

Knightley plays the Sugar Plum Fairy, while Helen Mirren stars as the much-feared Mother Ginger.

Grant plays Shiver, the regent of the Land of Snowflakes, while Macfadyen players Clare’s father Mr Stahlbaum.

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms is released in UK cinemas on November 2.

© Press Association 2018

