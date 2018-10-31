Amanda Holden uses nipple cover to create her Halloween look

31st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Many stars have been sharing images of their Halloween outfits.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden has dressed up as Janine from The Handmaid’s Tale for Halloween – with a nipple cover helping her to achieve the character’s bloodied eye socket.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge posted a series of photos and videos on social media showing her transformed into the character, whose eye is removed as a punishment.

“Under his eye #handmaids#halloween #mu by #me! Amazing what you can do with a nipple cover!” she captioned one of the shots.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Under his eye #handmaids #halloween #mu by #me! Amazing what you can do with a nipple cover!

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#handmaids #halloween

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy #Handmaidstale #Halloween

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on

Several stars have been sharing their Halloween looks on social media.

Chart diva Mariah Carey dressed up as a sexy nurse.

Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet image of herself and her baby daughter True wearing matching unicorn outfits.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween!!!! It’s our first Halloween together!!!! She’s too cute to spook!! (Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol) 🦄🐼

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Another image showed True wearing a lamb’s costume.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween part 2 from Baby True 🐷🐑🐯 (I swear she loves dressing up!)

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

“Happy Halloween part 2 from Baby True (I swear she loves dressing up!),” said Kardashian.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Halloween fun! Xx 👻🎃

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

Country singer Keith Urban dressed up as a ninja for the spooky day, while his Hollywood actress wife Nicole Kidman wore a cute cat’s costume.

And Victoria Beckham terrified fans in a creepy rabbit outfit.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy #Halloween! X VB

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

“So much for the cuddly bunny,” said one person on Instagram, while another said it was a “super scary look”.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Barbra Streisand: I'm not afraid of losing fans with anti-Trump album

Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet
Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

Brace yourself- Met Éireann warn STORMY conditions are on the way

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

X Factor stars family involved in TERRIFYING caravan fire

X Factor stars family involved in TERRIFYING caravan fire
[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction today

[PIC] Meghan Markle suffered a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction today
[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!
[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out

[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out
[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out

Barbra Streisand: I'm not afraid of losing fans with anti-Trump album