How much would you pay for Aretha Franklin's home?

The suburban Detroit home of the late Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin is up for sale.

Aretha Franklin’s 4,148-square-foot brick Colonial-style house in Bloomfield Township is listed for 800,000 US dollars.

It offers five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and access to the gated community’s pool and tennis courts.

There are also a three-car garage, a whirlpool tub with sauna and multiple decks.

Franklin was 76 and living in a riverfront apartment in central Detroit when she died in August from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Her songs including Think and Respect are R&B classics.

Franklin died without a will.

Her tangible assets include several pieces of property in the Detroit area that according to tax assessors’ estimates are worth at least two million US dollars, with a market value that could easily be twice that.

