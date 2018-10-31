How much would you pay for Aretha Franklin's home?

31st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The Detroit property is up for sale following the Queen Of Soul's death.

Aretha Franklin Home For Sale

The suburban Detroit home of the late Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin is up for sale.

Aretha Franklin’s 4,148-square-foot brick Colonial-style house in Bloomfield Township is listed for 800,000 US dollars.

It offers five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and access to the gated community’s pool and tennis courts.

There are also a three-car garage, a whirlpool tub with sauna and multiple decks.

Franklin was 76 and living in a riverfront apartment in central Detroit when she died in August from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Her songs including Think and Respect are R&B classics.

Franklin died without a will.

Her tangible assets include several pieces of property in the Detroit area that according to tax assessors’ estimates are worth at least two million US dollars, with a market value that could easily be twice that.

