Lily Allen forced to pull out of performance in Chicago due to illness

The singer, who was due to play The Vic Theatre, said she had been 'battling this since the 16th'.

Lily Allen has apologised to fans after cancelling her Wednesday night show in Chicago due to illness.

The singer, 33, was due to perform at The Vic Theatre but the venue posted a message on Twitter saying the gig had been called off.

Allen tweeted: “I will have more details for you shortly.

“I am so so sorry everybody, but I’ve been battling this since the 16th.”

I will have more details for you shortly. I am so so sorry everybody, but I’ve been battling this since the 16th. https://t.co/GewXZFkU39 — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) October 31, 2018

Earlier in the day she tweeted: “I am really quite sick, and I’ve just had some truly devastating news. Can you trolls just allow me for today ? Thanks I’m (sic) advance.”

I am really quite sick, and I’ve just had some truly devastating news. Can you trolls just allow me for today ? Thanks I’m advance. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) October 31, 2018

The Vic Theatre’s message said: “We’re sorry to say that tonight’s show has been cancelled. Tickets purchased online will be refunded automatically.

“Due to illness, @lilyallen performance scheduled for tonight, October 31, at The Vic Theatre has been cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

We're sorry to say that tonight's show has been cancelled. Tickets purchased online will be refunded automatically. “Due to illness, @lilyallen performance scheduled for tonight, October 31, at The Vic Theatre has been cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience." — The Vic Theatre (@TheVicChicago) October 31, 2018

Allen is currently on tour in the US.

© Press Association 2018