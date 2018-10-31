Judge's copy of Lady Chatterley's Lover from obscenity trial sold at auction

31st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The paperback book sold for more than three times its pre-sale estimate.

Lady Chatterley's Lover

The copy of Lady Chatterley’s Lover used by the judge who presided over the famous obscenity trial in 1960 has sold at auction for £56,250.

The tattered Penguin paperback – along with a damask bag designed to stop photographers snapping the judge carrying the scandalous tome – sold to an anonymous bidder at Sotheby’s on Tuesday.

Penguin Books was prosecuted in 1960 for publishing DH Lawrence’s novel about an affair between a wealthy woman and her husband’s gamekeeper, a landmark in the frank literary depiction of sexuality.

A note containing sexually explicit passages and their page numbers
A note containing sexually explicit passages and their page numbers (Sothebys)

A prosecution lawyer infamously asked in court whether it was “a book that you would … wish your wife or your servants to read?”

It took jurors just three hours of deliberation to find Penguin not guilty, and the case is regarded as a landmark victory for freedom of speech and a sign of changing social mores.

Dorothy Byrne, the wife of judge Lawrence Byrne, stitched the bag that held the book.

She also made notes for her husband detailing the explicit passages, with descriptions including “love making” and “coarse” alongside the page numbers.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Taylor Swift casts election ballot after confirming political beliefs

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!
[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet
Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet

X Factor stars family involved in TERRIFYING caravan fire

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Brace yourself- Met Éireann warn STORMY conditions are on the way

Brace yourself- Met Éireann warn STORMY conditions are on the way
Barbra Streisand: I'm not afraid of losing fans with anti-Trump album

Barbra Streisand: I'm not afraid of losing fans with anti-Trump album
[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out

[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out
Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

Taylor Swift casts election ballot after confirming political beliefs