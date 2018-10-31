Here's what celebrities dressed as for their Halloween celebrations

31st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Everybody from Beyonce to Rita Ora dressed in a costume for the occasion.

Celebrities usually put a great deal of effort into their Halloween costumes, far more than the average person does for their trick-or-treating escapades.

This year, stars were seen as superheroes, skulls, monsters, and most popular of all… other celebrities.

Here’s what some are wearing for their Halloween costumes this year, perfect for last-minute inspiration.

1. Beyonce dressed as Toni Braxton… or, Phoni Braxton.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo dressed his entire family up.

Happy Halloween to everyone!!🎃👻

3. Harry Styles channelled his inner Elton John for Halloween…

4. Olivia Munn went as Crazy Rich Asians character Goh Peik Lin.

5. Rita Ora won Halloween this year with her costume of rapper Post Malone.

Happy Halloween 🎃 @postmalone

6. Actress Joey King went all-out for a Voldemort outfit.

7. American football player Jake Schum wore a Joker costume.

8. Footballer Keisuke Honda wielded a huge hammer for Thor.

For all kids. Happy Halloween!! #melbourne #thor

9. Paralympic athlete Josh Sundquist wore an incredible Disney costume.

