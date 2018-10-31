Bake Off's Ruby reveals crew's crafty trick over campfire task

31st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The three finalists were none the wiser about the technical challenge.

The Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off star Ruby Bhogal has revealed how the programme’s crew kept her and her fellow finalists in the dark about the finale’s dastardly outdoor campfire challenge.

Ruby, Rahul Mandal and Kim-Joy Hewlett were tasked with cooking six pitta breads and three dips on an open fire in the technical challenge in the last episode of the series.

The trio were perplexed when the task was unveiled to them before they were led outside to complete the tricky mission.

Former Bake Off contestant Martha Collison, who took part in the 2014 series, was confused over how the deception was possible, and probed Ruby and Kim-Joy on Twitter.

She tweeted: “How on earth did they smuggle @iam_rubes, @kimjoyskitchen and Rahul into the tent for the technical without them spotting three campfires 10 feet away?”

Ruby replied: “I saw the campfires … I asked … they told me they were setting up BBQ’s for the family day and I questioned no more.”

Martha shared her appreciation of the “amazing” trick, commenting on the “crafty crew”.

Ruby wrote back: “Hahaha still makes me laugh how gullible I was and how that logic just made PERFECT SENSE!”

Kim-Joy revealed that she too had been deceived by the Bake Off crew, adding: “I have just been telling people this story too!! ‘One for chicken, one for beef, one for pork!!’”

All three of the finalists struggled with the challenge, although Kim-Joy narrowly succeeded to win the technical.

However, Rahul went on to win the series after impressing judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with his spectacular showstopper creation.

Ruby has said Rahul was a “very worthy, deserved winner”, calling him her “little magician”.

She added in a tweet: “To be in the tent on finals weekend with him and @kimjoyskitchen was a dream – they are both crazy talented and I feel lucky to have been able to share that with them! #GBBO #team2018 #teamlove.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

X Factor stars family involved in TERRIFYING caravan fire

Taylor Swift casts election ballot after confirming political beliefs
Taylor Swift casts election ballot after confirming political beliefs

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!
[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

Barbra Streisand: I'm not afraid of losing fans with anti-Trump album

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out

[PIC] Aldi's brand new advent calendar is GUARANTEED to sell out
Brace yourself- Met Éireann warn STORMY conditions are on the way

Brace yourself- Met Éireann warn STORMY conditions are on the way
Great British Bake Off: What you can learn from not being star baker

Great British Bake Off: What you can learn from not being star baker
Great British Bake Off: What you can learn from not being star baker

X Factor stars family involved in TERRIFYING caravan fire