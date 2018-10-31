These Twenty One Pilots superfans got engaged in the most perfect way possible

31st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Korey Costa and Talia Carrero formed a special bond with the band, so he wanted to 'celebrate love' where they 'found it to begin with'.

Korey Costa proposed to his partner Talia Carrero at the end of the twenty one pilots show in New York. (@marisscarr/Twitter)

Two Twenty One Pilots superfans have captured hearts online after a video showed them getting engaged during the band’s show in New York.

Korey Costa, 23, from New Jersey, had been preparing the proposal to his partner Talia Carrero, 23, for “a few weeks” before springing the surprise at the end of the set at the NYCB in Uniondale.

Korey said it was the “most nervous I’ve ever been in my life” – though, as the now-viral video filmed by Talia’s sister shows, he really had no need to be.

“She said yes, and chaos resumed afterwards. She was definitely surprised,” he said.

Korey, a rapper, said the pair met and soon bonded over their mutual love for the Ohio band: “We both connected with how Twenty One Pilots see emotional vulnerability as a strength, and the message of hope that they are trying to share in a world that is quite frankly devoid of it.

“Not to be negative, but there’s certainly a lot of division and brokenness in our lives and it’s easy to be consumed by it.

“I think this band fights against that narrative, and proposing at their show is something I wanted to do to exemplify that – celebrate love in the same place where we, figuratively speaking, found it to begin with.”

© Press Association 2018

