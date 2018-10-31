Olivia Colman receives British Independent Film Awards nod for The Favourite

The film about the court of Queen Anne leads the nominations with 13.

Olivia Colman has been nominated for the best actress prize at the British Independent Film Awards for her performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

The Broadchurch star, who will soon take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, received a nod for her role in the black comedy, while her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are nominated in the supporting actress category.

The film, about two courtiers vying for the affections of the monarch in her 18th-century court, leads the nominations with 13, including best British independent film, best director and best screenplay.

Weisz is also nominated in the best actress field for her role in Disobedience, as well as Gemma Arterton for The Escape, Jessie Buckley for Beast and Maxine Peake for Funny Cow.

Stone and Weisz are joined in the supporting actress category by Nina Arianda for Stan & Ollie, Rachel McAdams for Disobedience and Molly Wright for Apostasy.

Arianda’s co-star Steve Coogan is nominated in the best actor category for his performance as Stan Laurel, and will compete against Rupert Everett for The Happy Prince, Joe Cole for A Prayer Before Dawn, Joaquin Phoenix for You Were Never Really Here and Charlie Plummer for Lean On Pete.

Plummer’s co-star Steve Buscemi is nominated in the supporting actor category, alongside Barry Keoghan and Evan Peters for American Animals, Alessandro Nivola for Disobedience and Dominic West for Colette.

Heist film American Animals picked up 11 nominations, followed by Beast with 10 and You Were Never Really Here with eight, while all are nominated for best British independent film.

Buckley and Wright are also nominated in the most promising newcomer category, alongside Michaela Coel for Been So Long, Liv Hill for Jellyfish and Molly Wright for Apostasy.

Winners will be announced at the British Independent Film Awards ceremony on December 2 at London’s Old Billingsgate.

