Beyonce channels Toni Braxton for Halloween costume

Beyonce channelled 90s R&B singer Toni Braxton as she dressed up for Halloween.

The global superstar donned a pixie wig teamed with a white tank top, jeans and leather jacket as she recreated Braxton’s 1993 eponymous debut album cover.

Beyonce labelled the costume Phoni Braxton.

The Lemonade star, 37, shared a picture on Instagram of her new look alongside the real thing.

She captioned the post: “Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops.

“Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.”

Braxton, 51, and known for her hits Unbreak My Heart, Long As I Live and Just Be A Man About It, endorsed the tribute.

Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!!How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween 🎃 Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS! 💃🏽💃🏼@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/dFSbBrQV8Y — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 30, 2018

She tweeted: “Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover?

“I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS!”

Beyonce has a history of paying tribute to other stars through Halloween costumes.

Last year she dressed as Lil Kim while previously she has taken on Janet Jackson and rap trio Salt-N-Pepa.

