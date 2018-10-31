Beyonce channels Toni Braxton for Halloween costume

31st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Braxton, known for hits including Unbreak My Heart, was happy with the tribute.

MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Arrivals - New York

Beyonce channelled 90s R&B singer Toni Braxton as she dressed up for Halloween.

The global superstar donned a pixie wig teamed with a white tank top, jeans and leather jacket as she recreated Braxton’s 1993 eponymous debut album cover.

Beyonce labelled the costume Phoni Braxton.

The Lemonade star, 37, shared a picture on Instagram of her new look alongside the real thing.

She captioned the post: “Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops.

“Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.”

Braxton, 51, and known for her hits Unbreak My Heart, Long As I Live and Just Be A Man About It, endorsed the tribute.

She tweeted: “Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover?

“I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS!”

Beyonce has a history of paying tribute to other stars through Halloween costumes.

Last year she dressed as Lil Kim while previously she has taken on Janet Jackson and rap trio Salt-N-Pepa.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Strictly's Neil Jones asks for 'positivity' after appearance with wife Katya

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet
Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet

Brace yourself- Met Éireann warn STORMY conditions are on the way

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!

[PICS] You are going to LOVE Penneys Brand New Homeware Range!!
Corrie's Sally Dynevor wants Helen Flanagan to return

Corrie's Sally Dynevor wants Helen Flanagan to return
Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra: I almost gave up after Corrie turned me down

Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra: I almost gave up after Corrie turned me down
Charlie Brooker: I'm A Celebrity is like live horror

Charlie Brooker: I'm A Celebrity is like live horror
Charlie Brooker: I'm A Celebrity is like live horror

Strictly's Neil Jones asks for 'positivity' after appearance with wife Katya