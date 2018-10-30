I can fit back into my wedding suit - Graeme Swann on Strictly weight loss

The retired cricketer also said the show filled a void in his life.

Graeme Swann has revealed he can fit into his wedding suit for the first time in nearly a decade thanks to Strictly Come Dancing.

The former cricketer said he has lost “shedloads” of weight while taking part in the programme with professional dancer Oti Mabuse, but he does not know how much.

During an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women, he was praised for his appearance in his smart blue suit.

He said: “This is my wedding suit, I fit back into it.

“I’ve not fit into it for nine years and all of a sudden it fits me.”

Asked how much weight he has lost, Swann said: “I don’t know. I hid my scales about three months ago, but I might dig them back out.”

He said he showed a picture of himself with his slimmer physique to his wife Sarah, who joked: “Who’s that?”

Swann, 39, also said Strictly had filled the “void” left behind after he retired from cricket five years ago.

He said leaving the sport after having to perform every day left a “strange chasm”, and added: “I’m good at cricket but I’m not good at dancing, so I knew the show would frighten me, and I like that.”

Swann, who was in the dance-off at the weekend against Seann Walsh, joked that he had hoped the comedian would fall over during his routine.

Walsh and his dance partner Katya Jones were eliminated by the judges, weeks after they were locked in a scandal over being pictured kissing while both were in relationships.

Swann was asked by Loose Women host Ruth Langsford if Walsh and Jones’s kiss drama may have helped to save him in Strictly, but he side-stepped the question.

He said: “To be honest, at that point I’d have taken anything.

“It’s strange, I get on well with Seann, I’m probably one of his closest friends on the show, but during the dance-off, that schadenfreude played out and I was hoping he would fall over.”

© Press Association 2018