Britain's grime scene suffering because of 'institutionalised racism'

30th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Jane Beese, head of music at the Roundhouse, was talking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

The Roundhouse

Britain’s grime scene is not being properly supported because of “institutionalised racism”, the head of music at the Roundhouse has said.

Jane Beese told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that discovering grime was like hearing punk for the first time because “it has the same energy”.

She said: “It’s the first unique thing we’ve come up with for quite a long time.

“But … that scene is not being supported by local councils, by licensees.

“There’s still an amount of what I believe to be institutionalised racism which is hindering that scene rather than allowing it to flourish.

“And we are absolutely missing a trick there by trying to put something back in a box instead of trying to create something which is going to be financially and culturally so valuable for us as a country.”

DJ Target told MPs that booking venues had not “got any easier” in recent years.

Talking about grime gigs being cancelled just before they were due to take place, he said: “You don’t get a call to Manchester United football ground saying ‘Leeds supporters are on their way. It’s going to go off.’

“Why does it happen at these events? …  I haven’t heard of an incident of a grime event for a very long time.”

He said: “It stems from an ignorance and a misunderstanding, but if you boil it down it’s still institutionalised racism in a lot of these cases.”

The committee also talked about the impact of Brexit on musicians, with Gomez singer Tom Gray saying: “Everyone’s terrified.

“There’s nobody who isn’t talking about it, who (isn’t) fearful and deeply uncertain about what’s going to happen next…

“The profit margins are going to disappear, there’s no question about it.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range

[PIC] Love Island couple reveal FIRST picture from their SECRET wedding

[PIC] Love Island couple reveal FIRST picture from their SECRET wedding

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

Charlie Brooker: I'm A Celebrity is like live horror

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie's Sally Dynevor wants Helen Flanagan to return

Corrie's Sally Dynevor wants Helen Flanagan to return
Halloween OBSESSIVE who starts decorating in August has spent nearly £16,000 on spooky accessories

Halloween OBSESSIVE who starts decorating in August has spent nearly £16,000 on spooky accessories
Corrie star reveals character will die in DRAMATIC New Years twist

Corrie star reveals character will die in DRAMATIC New Years twist
Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra: I almost gave up after Corrie turned me down

Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra: I almost gave up after Corrie turned me down
Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra: I almost gave up after Corrie turned me down

[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range