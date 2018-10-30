Corrie's Sally Dynevor wants Helen Flanagan to return

The soap star is currently on maternity leave after having her second child.

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has said she hopes Helen Flanagan will return to the soap after her maternity leave.

Flanagan plays Rosie Webster in the programme – the daughter of Dynevor’s character, Sally Metcalfe – but she left earlier this year to have her second child.

Dynevor told ITV’s Lorraine that she is keen for her to make a comeback, adding: “She’s wonderful.

“At the moment it’s great. Connie Hyde is playing my sister and she’s fantastic, I’ve got Joe (Duttine, who plays her husband, Tim Metcalfe) and Brooke (Vincent, who plays her daughter, Sophie).

“We’re having a great time. Helen would be the icing on the cake, we can’t wait for her to come back.”

Dynevor’s character is currently in prison after trusting conman Duncan (Nicholas Gleaves).

Flanagan filmed her final scenes in Corrie in April before her character officially left Weatherfield in June for a job in Japan.

The 28-year-old actress and her fiance, footballer Scott Sinclair, welcomed daughter Delilah in June.

They were already parents to three-year-old Matilda.

'If just one person today checks, that's my job done.' @sallydynevor, who was diagnosed with breast cancer while she was filming her character's cancer storyline on Corrie, explains why she continues to raise awareness of checking your breasts. #Lorraine #YouKnowBreast pic.twitter.com/ckcpGyOdZ4 — Lorraine (@lorraine) October 30, 2018

Flanagan joined Corrie as Rosie when she was nine years old. She has played the role for two separate periods – between 2000 and 2012, and then since her return in 2017.

Dynevor also challenged host Lorraine Kelly to join her in climbing Mount Everest next year with her charity Prevent Breast Cancer.

The soap star will do the climb to mark 10 years since she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

