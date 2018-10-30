Laura Tobin back at work after late night: I could just lie here

30th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The meteorologist was yawning and stretching at her desk.

ITV Palooza 2018 - London

Good Morning Britain’s weather presenter Laura Tobin had a call from colleagues to check she would be getting to work after partying at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The meteorologist was on the ITV show on Tuesday morning, yawning and stretching at her desk, after a late night.

“It may have been this side of midnight (when she left the event) and I did have to have a phone call from production to check I was coming into work,” the 37-year-old told GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Adil Ray. 

Susanna Reid at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2018
Susanna Reid at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 (Steve Parsons/PA)

She joked that her voice was “a bit lower” but would return to its usual pitch later in the morning, and added: “I could just lie here.”

© Press Association 2018

