Laura Tobin back at work after late night: I could just lie here

Good Morning Britain’s weather presenter Laura Tobin had a call from colleagues to check she would be getting to work after partying at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The meteorologist was on the ITV show on Tuesday morning, yawning and stretching at her desk, after a late night.

“It may have been this side of midnight (when she left the event) and I did have to have a phone call from production to check I was coming into work,” the 37-year-old told GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Adil Ray.

Susanna Reid at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 (Steve Parsons/PA)

On my way to @PrideOfBritain ready to be inspired & moved.My first one as a mummy-I think it’ll be much more emotional & touching.Think I’ll cry a lot! 😭 Tissues at the ready 🤧Thank you glam squad. @DebbieDresses @GemmaAldousslee @amz_388 @GMB pic.twitter.com/zVr3AMYcM6 — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) October 29, 2018

She joked that her voice was “a bit lower” but would return to its usual pitch later in the morning, and added: “I could just lie here.”

