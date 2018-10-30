Actress Hilary Duff welcomes daughter

30th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Duff already has a son.

SHOWBIZ Duff

American actress Hilary Duff has welcomed her first child with partner Matthew Koma.

The former Lizzie McGuire star gave birth to daughter Banks Violet Blair on October 25 and announced the news via Instagram on Monday.

Alongside a picture of her cradling the baby alongside Koma, Duff wrote: “Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

Duff already has a son, six-year-old Luca Cruz, from her marriage with hockey player Mike Comrie.

Koma, also 31, is an American singer and songwriter. He shared the same picture as Duff on his Instagram and wrote: “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life.

“Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family. Cloud ten.”

Duff rose to fame as a teenager, starring in Disney’s TV show Lizzie McGuire from 2001 to 2004 as well as in a movie based off the series.

She later appeared in films including Agent Cody Banks, Cheaper By The Dozen and A Cinderella Story.

As well as an acting career, Duff also found success in music and writing.

© Press Association 2018

