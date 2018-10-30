Priyanka Chopra holds bridal shower ahead of Nick Jonas wedding

They confirmed their engagement in August.

Priyanka Chopra held a bridal shower ahead of her wedding with pop star Nick Jonas.

The Indian actress, a friend of the Duchess of Sussex and a guest at the royal wedding in May, shared pictures from the event on Instagram.

Bollywood star Chopra, who appeared in TV drama Quantico, wore a white dress for the party as well as Tiffany jewellery reportedly worth 1 million US dollars (£781,000).

One of the images showed Chopra dancing with friends while another showed her embracing her mother.

Alongside the pictures, Chopra, 36, wrote: “Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies…and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)!

“Thank you so much @mubinarattonsey and @anjula_acharia for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules! My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you.”

Chopra and Jonas, 26, started dating earlier this year and confirmed their engagement in August. They have not publicly announced a date for the wedding.

Chopra rose to fame as the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant before going on to star in Indian films.

She has since appeared in Hollywood films Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake.

