Cardi B labels Nicki Minaj a 'liar' as feud escalates

They were allegedly involved in an altercation in New York.

Cardi B accused Nicki Minaj of “lying so much you can’t even keep up” as the feud between the two rappers escalated.

Minaj stoked the tensions between the pair during an episode of her Queen Radio show on Monday, offering 100,000 US dollars (£78,000) to anyone who leaked footage of an alleged altercation between them in September.

They are reported to have argued during New York Fashion Week. Minaj said her friend and reality TV star Rah Ali “beat” Cardi B, leaving her with a bruised head and offered a cash reward for footage.

Cardi B posted a series of videos to Instagram as her feud with Nicki Minaj continues (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cardi B, 26, responded hours later in a series of videos posted to Instagram. The I Like It rapper accused Minaj, 35, of lying about the details of the disturbance in New York and losing track of what she had said.

She added: “And second of all, how you gonna say I was the wild animal, that I attacked you, that you was mortified, that you was humiliated.

“Do you want to be the victim, or do you want to be the gangster?”

Several videos surfaced appearing to show Cardi B and Minaj’s altercation during New York Fashion Week.

It is alleged Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar and who gave birth to her first daughter, Kulture, in July, threw a shoe at Minaj.

She claimed the rapper had insulted her parenting skills and was trying to harm her progress within the music industry.

New York-based Minaj, real name Onika Tanya Maraj, described the New York Fashion Week incident as “mortifying and so humiliating”.

