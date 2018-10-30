Carey Mulligan: Being a working mother in my industry still very difficult

The actress thinks the current lack of childcare options on film sets is 'limiting'.

Carey Mulligan has said she does not believe that it has become easier for working mothers in the TV and film industries.

The actress said she has never been on a film set that has childcare options, and that for expectant mothers, things have still not improved.

Mulligan, who has two children with husband Marcus Mumford, told Radio Times magazine: “I don’t think being a working mother in our industry has been made that much easier.

“It’s incredibly difficult. Childcare is so expensive.

“I’ve never, ever been on a set where they have childcare, but I’ve been on lots of sets where lots of people have very young children.”

Mulligan, 33, said that her daughter Evelyn, who was born in September 2015, was with her on the set of her 2017 Netflix drama Mudbound.

She said that on her new film Wildlife, “loads of the crew had kids, but they had to arrange childcare”.

Mulligan added: “It’s always incredibly complicated.”

She backed the idea for childcare on film sets, and said: “It would make it possible for a lot of talented people to come and do their job.

“At the moment, it’s limiting.”

Mulligan also said that many actresses who are pregnant have to “hide it”.

She filmed BBC Two drama Collateral while pregnant with her son Wilfred, who was born last summer, after the programme’s writer Sir David Hare re-wrote her character as pregnant.

But she said: “I don’t think we’re at the level where it’s acceptable across the board yet.

“I think if people can hide it, they do.”

Mulligan currently appears in Wildlife alongside Jake Gyllenhaal as a 1960s wife who embarks on a relationship with another man as her marriage crumbles.

