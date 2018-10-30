Lily Allen shortlisted for National Book Award

The ceremony will be hosted by Zoe Ball.

Lily Allen, Jamie Oliver and JK Rowling are among the stars up for a National Book Award.

Singer Allen is shortlisted for her autobiography, competing with five other names for autobiography/biography, including presenter Sue Perkins and footballer Peter Crouch.

Sebastian Faulks, JK Rowling/Robert Galbraith, Jacqueline Wilson and Philip Pullman are amongst those shortlisted for UK Author Of The Year.

The Food And Drink Book Of The Year shortlist includes Nadiya Hussain, Prue Leith and Jamie Oliver.

Stephen Fry (Mythos) and Graham Norton (A Keeper) have books in the Popular Fiction category.

The winners of the Specsavers National Book Awards will be announced on November 20.

