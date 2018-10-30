Holliday Grainger has another investigation on her hands in new TV drama role

30th Oct 18

Filming begins next month.

BAFTA Film Awards 2017 - Arrivals - London

Strike star Holliday Grainger has signed up for more detective work –  in a new BBC One drama.

The actress will appear opposite War And Peace actor Callum Turner in conspiracy thriller The Capture.

Grainger, 30, was last seen crime-solving as assistant Robin Ellacott in Strike, the small-screen adaptation of JK Rowling’s detective novels.

Callum Turner
Callum Turner (Ian West/PA)

The new, six-part drama series will see Turner, 28, play a proud British soldier “whose conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is successfully overturned due to flawed video evidence.”

But when CCTV footage emerges from an incident in London, he “finds himself fighting for his freedom once more”.

Grainger will play Detective Inspector Rachel Carey, who is drafted into investigate what could be a career-defining case.

Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott and Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike in The Strike Series for BBC and HBO
Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott and Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike in The Strike Series for BBC and HBO (Steffan Hill/McAinsh)

The drama will look at the “troubling world of misinformation, fake news, and the extraordinary technological capabilities of the intelligence services”.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star Turner said he “jumped at the chance” to play the role.

“Shaun Emery is an anti-hero. He’s funny yet wounded, complex, visceral and dangerous. The epic journey he goes on was one I wanted to travel,” he said.

Writer and director Ben Chanan said: “I am thrilled to have Holliday Grainger and Callum Turner leading our cast. As detective and suspect respectively, Rachel and Shaun must grapple their way through a world of deception and moral uncertainty.”

It was recently announced that Strike, also starring Tom Burke, will return to screens with the adaptation of Rowling’s novel Lethal White.

Brrrace yourself for tonight's BONE-CHILLING weather forecast
[PIC] Love Island couple reveal FIRST picture from their SECRET wedding

DANGEROUS levels of arsenic found in SEVEN baby rice products

Halloween OBSESSIVE who starts decorating in August has spent nearly £16,000 on spooky accessories

Seann Walsh's Strictly exit watched by more than nine million viewers

Nation braces itself as Met Éireann warn about DRAMATIC change in weather tonight

