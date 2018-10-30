Rolling in it.... Adele at the top of young, rich list

The singer tops heat magazine's annual guide to the UK's richest stars aged 30 and under.

Adele has boosted her wealth by £15 million – maintaining her spot as the richest, young British star.

The Rolling In The Deep singer tops heat magazine’s annual guide to the UK’s wealthiest names aged 30 and under, with an estimated £147.5 million.

Daniel Radcliffe has slipped to third place (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Daniel Radcliffe has slipped to third place, with £87 million, while Ed Sheeran climbs to second position with £94 million.

Ed Sheeran climbs to second position (Greg Allen/PA)

Adele, 30, earned millions from her world tour, which finished in the summer of 2017, and that same year she pocketed £9 million from record sales.

She had an estimated £132 million in last year’s published rankings.

The top 10 also sees Little Mix move from tenth to sixth place this year with £48 million, partly thanks to concerts and endorsements, from dry shampoo to fashion dolls.

Little Mix move from tenth to sixth place (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles is in fourth place at £58 million, the highest earning ex-One Direction star, followed by Emma Watson at £55 million.

Harry Styles is in fourth place (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Styles’ former bandmates complete the top 10, with Niall Horan at £46 million, Louis Tomlinson at £44 million, Liam Payne at £43 million and Zayn Malik at £37 million.

Star Wars actors John Boyega and Daisy Ridley are newcomers on the list at joint 28th place with £4.6 million each.

John Boyega and Daisy Ridley are newcomers on the list (Ian West/PA)

Reality TV star Spencer Matthews, who recently married model Vogue Williams, makes his debut at number 30 with £4.5 million.

Kylie Jenner has toppled Justin Bieber as the wealthiest young star outside the UK (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Heat also said that Kylie Jenner has toppled Justin Bieber as the wealthiest young star outside the UK, thanks to her cosmetics line.

Adele (£147m) Ed Sheeran (£94m) Daniel Radcliffe (£87m) Harry Styles (£58m) Emma Watson (£55m) Little Mix (£48m) Niall Horan (£46m) Louis Tomlinson (£44m) Liam Payne (£43 million) Zayn Malik (£37m)

Kylie Jenner (£688m) Justin Bieber (£262m) Taylor Swift (£244m) Rihanna (£198m) Miley Cyrus (£165m)

Dan Middleton, aka DanTDM (£18m) PewDiePie (£16m) KSI (£9.8m)

The full list of the 30 richest celebrities under 30 appears in this week’s heat.

© Press Association 2018