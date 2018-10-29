Megan and Wes CONFIRM Love Island Christmas show

29th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The couple attended the Pride of Britain Awards together.

Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson

Love Island couple Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson have said there will be a Christmas reunion of the show.

The pair got together on this year’s series of the ITV2 dating programme, which was a huge hit.

There have been rumours about a festive reunion in Majorca.

Speaking at the Pride of Britain Awards, Nelson said: “There is going to be a Christmas reunion, but I’m not sure of the location yet.

“We’ll soon find out.”

“I think there is something in the pipeline,” he added.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Our Islanders are ready and waiting for the final to get underway! 🙌 Make sure you’re with us at 9pm on @itv2. #LoveIsland

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on

The pair said they did not know more about the plans for the special show.

“They haven’t told us much about it,” said Nelson. “But it will be good.”

Barton Hanson and Nelson were not the only Islanders at the event – with Alexandra Cane, Kazimir Crossley and Josh Denzel also among the guests.



© Press Association 2018

