Top Gear role still has not sunk in - Freddie Flintoff

The former cricketer will host the show from next year.

Freddie Flintoff has said it has still not sunk in that he is one of the new hosts of Top Gear.

The former cricketer and Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness will host the BBC motoring show from next year.

They are taking the steering wheel from Matt LeBlanc, who earlier this year announced he was leaving after four series.

McGuinness and Flintoff will join motoring journalist and racing driver Chris Harris in the main presenting line-up.

Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris (David Parry/PA)

Speaking at the Pride Of Britain Awards, Flintoff said: “I played cricket and that was my dream job – it’s not often you get the chance to do your dream job twice.

“The job in TV I wanted to do was Top Gear and here we are. I don’t know if it’s sunk in yet but I’m obviously so excited.”

“It’s such a big show and me and Paddy are going to be having a crack at it. I know Paddy, we’ll have some fun.

“I’m really looking forward to it, driving the cars, which the show is all about. What more can you ask for?”

Friends star LeBlanc joined Top Gear in 2016, but announced his departure earlier this year because of the demands of the role, and how much it keeps him away from his family and friends.

The American actor was a surprise addition to the presenting line-up with Chris Evans following the departure of previous hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

He continued hosting the show when Evans threw in the towel after just one series.

LeBlanc’s final series as lead host will air in early 2019.

McGuinness and Flintoff will start filming their first series with Harris in early 2019, and it will debut later in the year.

