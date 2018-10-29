Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper set to hold on to top spot with single Shallow

Italian singer Andrea Bocelli is on his way to claiming a first number one album in the UK.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are on course for a second week at number one with a song from their film A Star Is Born.

Shallow, which the pair perform in the hit movie, topped the UK singles chart last week, giving Gaga her fifth number one and Cooper his first.

At the midweek stage it looks as if the duet will hold on to its position this week, the Official Charts Company said.

Sam Smith and Calvin Harris’s Promises is still at two, and Little Mix featuring Nicki Minaj are at three with Woman Like Me.

Little Mix’s collaboration with Nicki Minaj is at number three (PA)

Rita Ora’s Let You Love Me is at four and Happier by Marshmello featuring Bastille rounds out the top five.

Over on the album chart, Andrea Bocelli is on his way to claiming his first UK number one album.

Si is the Italian singer’s first album of original songs in 14 years and features collaborations with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Josh Groban.

It has already gained a strong lead in the race to the top of the Official Album Chart and is 2,500 combined sales ahead of its closest competition, fellow new entry Jubilee Road by Tom Odell.

The soundtrack from A Star Is Born – which was number one last week – is currently at three.

Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack has moved up a place to four and The Greatest Showman soundtrack is at five.

© Press Association 2018