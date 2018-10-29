Kiss announce dates for End Of The Road world tour

29th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The band are going on the road for the last time in 2019.

Kiss

Kiss have announced they will perform at London’s O2 Arena next summer as part of their last ever tour.

The US rockers said last month that they were hitting the road in 2019 for a final world tour, which would celebrate their 45-year career.

They have unveiled the first set of dates for the End Of The Road show, including concerts in North America and the UK.

The band will perform at Birmingham Arena on July 9, before arriving at the O2 on July 11.

Other tour stops include Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow.

The group, who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, said the farewell tour is devoted to their fans.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” they said.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t.

“Kiss Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and unstoppable.”

Tickets go on sale on November 2 at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk.
 

© Press Association 2018

