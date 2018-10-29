Kasabian singer says Leicester club owner's death like losing member of family

29th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Tom Meighan arrived at the King Power Stadium to lay down a tribute to the five people who were killed in a helicopter crash.

Leicester helicopter crash

The lead singer of Leicester rock band Kasabian has said the helicopter crash was “like your worst nightmare”.

Tom Meighan arrived at the King Power Stadium on Monday to lay down a tribute to the five people who were killed.

He said the death of the club’s owner was like “losing a member of your family”.

Speaking to the Press Association, Mr Meighan said: “At the minute I’m feeling pretty numb.

“The football world is numb, not just Leicester City. The whole world is in mourning.

“I can’t really put it into words. It’s just a horrible feeling and a horrible thing that’s happened.”

Speaking of the owner who died in the crash, Mr Meighan said: “I was fortunate to meet him a few times because we’ve played at the stadium.

“He was a lovely guy and words can’t really describe what has happened. I can’t really think properly, it’s just awful.

“He’s part of the family now, I don’t know how we are going to recover.

“But we’re going to have to. We’re going to have to be strong.”

He added: “If anything, this is going to bring Leicester City together and unite us even more – and the whole world as well.

“But it’s just like your worst nightmare. It’s like losing a member of your family.

“I never thought this would happen to Leicester City.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Nation braces itself as Met Éireann warn about DRAMATIC change in weather tonight

[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores
[PIC] EVERYONE wants to get their hands on the latest phenomenon to hit Penneys stores

[PIC] We are DROOLING over this brand new Penneys dress
[PIC] We are DROOLING over this brand new Penneys dress

Iconic department store confirms CLOSURES with 4,000 jobs at risk

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Brrrace yourself for tonight's BONE-CHILLING weather forecast

Brrrace yourself for tonight's BONE-CHILLING weather forecast
WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds

WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds
Mum looked so different after losing FIVE stone for her wedding that friends didn't recognise her

Mum looked so different after losing FIVE stone for her wedding that friends didn't recognise her
[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range

[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range
[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range

Nation braces itself as Met Éireann warn about DRAMATIC change in weather tonight