Two more acts eliminated from the X Factor

28th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Only 12 finalists now remain in the ITV competition.

Janice Robinson

Janice Robinson and the LMA Choir have been eliminated from the X Factor.

Dreamer singer Robinson, who was in judge Ayda Williams’ Overs category, received her marching orders after getting the lowest number of votes from the public following Saturday’s guilty pleasures-themed show.

She said that she was “a child of God” and believed that God was going to open another door for her.

“I am so proud to be an inspiration to everyone around the world,” she said.

“For my daughter, who is visually impaired and blind. She can’t see me but she can see me with her heart.”

Ayda said it was the wrong decision and that Robinson had “shut the house down” with her vocals.

The two acts who received the next lowest number of votes – Robbie Williams’ LMA Choir and Brendan Murray, from Louis Tomlinson’s Boys category – then had to compete against each other in a sing-off to see who else would go home.

Murray impressed the panel with his performance of High And Dry but the choir also dazzled the judges with their powerful rendition of A Change Is Gonna Come, getting Robbie’s vote and winning over Simon Cowell.

“Both of you did your best performance so far, but I’m going to have to send home Brendan,” Cowell said.

Tomlinson saved Murray, leaving Ayda to cast the deciding vote.

She struggled to choose between them, so sent the vote to deadlock and the act with the lowest number of votes from the public – the LMA Choir – was eliminated.

Robbie said it was a shock and that he hoped to work with the singers in the future.

LMA Choir on X Factor
LMA Choir (SYCO/THAMES TV)

The X Factor continues on ITV.

Bone-chilling weather on the way as Ireland braces for WHITE halloween