Nicole Scherzinger sets record straight about Tess Daly chat

28th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The singer said she and Daly were discussing their dresses.

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger has addressed speculation she had an awkward encounter with Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Pussycat Doll appeared on the BBC show on Saturday night in support of her former bandmate Ashley Roberts, who is a contestant, and some viewers thought an exchange between her and presenter Daly looked a little frosty.

Some thought Scherzinger had commented on Daly sitting too close to her.

However, the star has now posted a message on Twitter explaining that the pair were talking about their dresses.

She tweeted: “Tess: ‘Nice Dress!’ Me: ‘Thanks!’

“*Looks Down* ‘Wow, together we look like Christmas’.

“*Looks up and realizes we’re live..*

“@TessDaly can sit as close to me as she likes & everyone else can focus on how @ImAshleyRoberts killed it last night!

“Have a blessed, positive Sunday! Xo.”

Strictly Comes Dancing continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

