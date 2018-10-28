Strictly fans thrilled as Seann Walsh gets the boot

The comedian lost out in a dance-off against Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse.

Strictly Come Dancing fans could not contain their glee after Seann Walsh was shown the door.

Viewers said it was “about time” as the comedian and his professional partner Katya Jones lost out to Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse in the dance-off.

Walsh had been at the centre of a media storm after he was pictured kissing Jones, who is married, on a night out earlier this month.

Many fans of the BBC One show thought the shamed star would be eliminated but the pair survived in the competition for another three weeks.

There was excitement on social media as Walsh performed his last dance on Sunday’s results programme.

“Oh goody the cheats have FINALLY gone!!!” one person said on Twitter.

“Glad to see them go at last! Has been dancing on borrowed time. Thought he seemed bored and shuffled about. No joy. Right result definitely,” said another.

“FINALLY! Took bloody long enough! Good riddance!” posted another.

Another wrote: “Haha my timeline is #strictly JUSTICE joy. Sean(n) has a future in panto villainy.”

One tweeted: “About time is an understatement.”

“The elephant has left the room,” said another pleased fan.

Walsh and Jones, who is married to fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones, both apologised for making a mistake after they were pictured kissing in The Sun.

The comedian was publicly dumped by his girlfriend, actress Rebecca Humphries, in the wake of the scandal.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

