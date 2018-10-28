Joe Jonas dresses as fiancee's Game Of Thrones character

Joe Jonas dresses as fiancee's Game Of Thrones character28th Oct 18 | Entertainment News
The singer went to a Halloween bash as Sansa Stark.
Joe Jonas amused fans by dressing as his fiancee Sophie Turner’s Game Of Thrones character for a Halloween party.
The US singer shared pictures on social media showing him wearing a long turquoise gown similar to one Sansa Stark wore in the hit fantasy series.
Jonas, 29, donned a long red wig to complete the look.
The star’s fans thought his choice of outfit was hilarious.
“Oh lord! This made me laugh!” said one person on Twitter, while another added: “Your costume is iconic. Only a legend would.”
Jonas and Turner, 22, have been romantically linked since 2016 and announced their engagement in October 2017.
