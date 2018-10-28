'Besties!' Kim Kardashian West shares photo of cousins Chicago and True

28th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The Kardashians are on holiday on the Indonesian island of Bali.

MTV Movie And TV Awards 2018 - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West has shared an adorable picture of her daughter Chicago and niece True on holiday together in Bali.

The sweet snap posted on Instagram shows nine-month-old Chicago and six-month-old True, daughter of Kin’s sister Khloe Kardashian, sitting side by side on a wicker seat, surrounded by trees.

The cousins are both wearing pink outfits in the shot, which is captioned: “Besties in bali.”

View this post on Instagram

Besties in Bali

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim also shared a video of herself on the beach.

View this post on Instagram

Bali 💕🌴

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The brief clip shows the reality TV star relaxing on a rope swing.

© Press Association 2018

