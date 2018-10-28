'Besties!' Kim Kardashian West shares photo of cousins Chicago and True

The Kardashians are on holiday on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Kim Kardashian West has shared an adorable picture of her daughter Chicago and niece True on holiday together in Bali.

The sweet snap posted on Instagram shows nine-month-old Chicago and six-month-old True, daughter of Kin’s sister Khloe Kardashian, sitting side by side on a wicker seat, surrounded by trees.

The cousins are both wearing pink outfits in the shot, which is captioned: “Besties in bali.”

Kim also shared a video of herself on the beach.

The brief clip shows the reality TV star relaxing on a rope swing.

