Susanna Reid 'back in the game' with return to dating

She has decided to steer clear of Tinder.

Susanna Reid is “back in the game” after returning to the dating scene, and she is looking to Love Island for romantic inspiration.

The Good Morning Britain host split from her husband Dominic Cotton in 2014 following a 16-year marriage.

Reid has said it is the right time to return to dating, although she does not feel comfortable using online apps like Tinder.

The presenter has revealed that she is not concerned about being exclusive with her dates, and credits Love Island with liberating love lives.

At 47, I’m at my happiest. You don’t have to be right all the time, you don’t have to be strong all the time, you can just be you. It’s liberating. https://t.co/oCqLimUodu — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) October 28, 2018

Speaking in an exclusive interview with You Magazine, mother-of-three Reid said that work and family commitments have kept her from seeking romance, but that has now changed.

She said: “I’m back in the game. I’m definitely open to dating again. This is the right time.

“The great thing about what’s happened in 2018, and everyone will have seen it on Love Island, is you don’t have to date exclusively any more.

“I’m not online. It doesn’t feel like the right thing for me.”

The presenter has said that she sees co-host Piers Morgan as a friend, but added: “But he’s the only one of my friends who I also hate. He winds me up. He’s a wind-up merchant.”

© Press Association 2018